Wineglass Bay Active Full-Day Tour from Launceston with Ross

Wineglass Bay has been voted many times amongst the top beaches of the world. A perfect crescent shape, stunning colors and dazzling white sand make this one of Tasmania’s “not to be missed” locations. Wineglass Bay is nestled in the Freycinet National Park on the East Coast of Tasmania. One of Tasmania’s first National Parks this is a coastal area rich in stunning landscapes. Pink granite mountains form the backdrop for secluded bays, pristine waters, white sandy beaches, local wildlife and walking trails.Depart Launceston ready for an action packed day out exploring the delights and highlights of the East Coast before finishing the day in Hobart. The first stop today is in the pretty township of Ross, which boasts an old-world charm, convict history, and famous local bakery with Kiki’s Kitchen for you to explore on your morning stop.From Ross, travel to the East Coast and head into the Freycinet National Park. This coastal National Park is the main destination for the day. Here the pink granite mountains form the backdrop for turquoise waters, secluded bays, beaches and sparkling white sand. There are opportunities for short or longer walks, a swim in the warmer months and great photos all year round! You will make a short stop as the group enters the park at Freycinet Marine Farm. Here enjoy the chance to buy some fresh oysters along the way. Walk as a group to the Wineglass Bay Lookout an easy but uphill walk of around 45 - 60 minutes. Here the views make the walk well worth the effort! For the keen walkers, you can continue the walk down to Wineglass beach (2.5-hour return walking time). Once on the beach you have time to take a swim, relax, eat your lunch or meander along the white sands. If you prefer to select the shorter walking option, then you can explore other areas of Freycinet with your tour guide. Visit Honeymoon Bay, Sleepy Bay, Cape Tourville Lighthouse - a great short walk. Re-group ready for the return journey to Launceston. Your final stop on the East coast is at the Devils Corner Winery. This new attraction on the East Coast has amazing views, gelato, fresh seafood including oysters, and of course wine tasting. There is time for a stop here to take it all in before commencing the final drive back into Launceston. Return to Launceston around 6.30pm - 7.00pm.