Cradle Mountain National Park Day Tour from Launceston
Go deep into the pristine Tasmanian forest and experience the solitary wilderness of waterfalls, glacial lakes, rainforest, wildlife and unsurpassed beauty of this World Heritage listed National Park. Discover many walks throughout the rainforest - catch your breath as you first glimpse the craggy outcrop of majestic Cradle Mountain towering above sparkling Dove Lake plateau. Highlights Travel through green pastures South West of Launceston The mountains of the Great Western Tiers guide you towards Cradle Mountain National Park Pass quaint and historical towns of Carrick, Hagley and Westbury Scenic town of Deloraine - hub between Launceston and Devonport Travel further inland passing Australian Blue Gum and pine plantations Tour Sheffield - the town of murals Traverse through dense forest and mountainous terrain Cross the beautiful Cethana Dam made to support hydro scheme Look for wombats, potaroos and wallabies in Cradle Mountain National Park Stop at Cradle Village Cafe for lunch (own expense) Visit the Cradle Mountain Visitor Centre for an appreciation of the Cradle Mountain National Park Take a short stroll along the Enchanted Forest Walk viewing pencil pine, lush forest and a spectacular waterfall Stand in awe as you take in the powerful and majestic Cradle Mountain reigning over the picturesque Dove Lake Take a short walk around Dove Lake taking in the views of Cradle Mountain (weather permitting) Visit Waldheim Chalet (the forest home) of Gustav Weindorfers Stop at Ashgrove Cheese Farm for some famous Tasmanian cheese Learn how cheese is made and sample the numerous varieties of cheese made on the premises.
5-Day Best of Tasmania Tour from Hobart
Day 1: HOBART > STRAHANWe leave Hobart and drive through the Derwent Valley – travelling east to west across the island.You’ll see the beautiful Russell Falls, walk among the Mt Field National Park Tall Trees, and visitAustralia’s deepest freshwater lake, Lake St Clair. Explore the pristine Franklin-Gordon Wild RiverNational Park and end the day in Strahan.Overnight: StrahanDay 2: WILD WEST COASTIn the untouched wilderness of Tasmania’s West Coast we will explore the shifting sands of HentyDunes. Then we continue into the Tarkine Rainforest and walk to Tasmania’s highest waterfall –Montezuma Falls. Or you can choose to join the world famous Gordon River Cruise (optional, at yourown expense).Overnight: Strahan (Breakfast)Day 3: CRADLE MOUNTAIN > LAUNCESTONAround 950m above sea level is the World Heritage listed Cradle Mountain-Lake St Claire NationalPark, where you choose a walk to suit you. With an extensive range of tracks, stroll around DoveLake or challenge yourself with a hike to Marion’s Lookout. A short drive takes us through Sheffield,the ‘town of murals’, to Launceston.Overnight: Launceston (Breakfast)Day 4: LAUNCESTON > BICHENOWe make our way to the East Coast and the beautiful Bay of Fires. If the conditions are right, this is the perfect place for a swim. Tasmania’s most scenic coastal drive takes you from St Helens to Bicheno, where we visit a wildlife sanctuary to meet the iconic Tasmanian devil. Tonight, you may want to join an evening viewing of the Little Penguins (optional at your own expense and seasonal).Overnight: Bicheno (Breakfast)Day 5: FREYCINET NATIONAL PARK > HOBARTAn early start means we are the first to the Wineglass Bay lookout, beating the crowds and the heat for that postcard photo. Relax on the secluded beach or choose the more challenging Mt Amos or Hazards Beach walk. We continue further along the scenic east coast via the seaside towns of Swansea and Orford as we make our way to Hobart.(Breakfast)
Bay of Fires Day Trip from Launceston
Visit one of the world's most beautiful beaches at the Bay of Fires. Departing from Launceston, travel amongst rainforests and farmlands of North East of Tasmania and enjoy a picnic lunch in an idyllic setting.Crystal azure blue waters with pristine white beaches and outcrops of orange lichen covered granite rocks, the scenery at the Bay of Fires is simply breathtaking. This tour takes you through some of the prettiest locations in Tasmania, from the green rolling hills and fertile farmlands around Lilydale and Scottsdale, to the temperate rainforest of the Weldborough Pass, the spectacular coastal region of the Bay Of Fires, to the open grazing lands of the Fingal Valley and Northern Midlands. Bring your own picnic lunch or purchase lunch to enjoy en route at Binalong Bay.
Launceston to Hobart 3-Day Tour with Cradle Mtn and Freycinet
Combine the very best highlights in 3 days of amazing travels. Enjoy diverse scenery, abundant wildlife and huge fun days exploring Tasmania with awesome guides. See Port Arthur, Tassie Devils, Wineglass Bay & Cradle Mountain in this action packed series of tours across 3 days. Day 1: Cradle Mountain World Heritage Area Departs Launceston 7.30am, Returns Launceston 7.00pm Overnight: Launceston (accommodation by own arrangement) Pick up today from your central Launceston hotel/hostel between 7.00am – 7.30amReturn to Launceston around 6.30 – 7.00pm after a huge yet unforgettable Cradle Mountain day. Day 1 highlights: Cradle Mountain World Heritage Area (4-5 hours) Dove Lake A variety of short introductory walks Rainforest city & Pencil Pine Falls Walk Dove Lake Walk (easy grade) or Marion’s Lookout (medium grade) Weindorfers Chalet Weindorfers Forest Walk Guided walks & interpretation Sheffield – historic ‘Town of Murals’ Ashgrove Cheese Factory Day 2: Launceston - Wineglass Bay & Freycinet – Hobart (bring your bags today!) Departs Launceston 7.30am, Finishes Hobart 6.30 - 7.00pm Overnight: Hobart (accommodation by own arrangement) Pick up today from your central Launceston hotel/hostel between 7.00am – 7.30am.Finish today to your Hobart CBD accommodation around 6.30 – 7.00pm. Day 2 highlights: Historic Ross village – Kiki’s kitchen and Ross bakery Freycinet National Park (4+ hours) Freycinet Marine Farm Wineglass Bay Lookout Wineglass Bay Beach Walk (longer walking option) Honeymoon Bay, Cape Tourville lookout and walk, Sleepy Bay Kate’s Berry Farm Day 3: Port Arthur & Tasmanian Devils Departs Hobart at 7.30am, Returns Hobart 6.00pm ** Airport Drop off available by arrangement (small luggage requirements) Pick up today from your central Hobart hotel/hostel between 7.00am – 7.30amDrop-off back to your Hobart CBD accommodation around 6.00pm. Day 3 highlights Waterfall Bay Cliff Top Walk Pirate’s Bay Lookout, Tasman Arch, Devils Kitchen, Doo Town Tasmanian Devil Conservation Park Devil Feeding, walk with the wallabies, Birds of the Bush show Port Arthur Historic Site (2hrs), Guided Walk, Harbour Cruise Richmond Historic Village Hobart City Lookout
Wineglass Bay Active Full-Day Tour from Launceston with Ross
Wineglass Bay has been voted many times amongst the top beaches of the world. A perfect crescent shape, stunning colors and dazzling white sand make this one of Tasmania’s “not to be missed” locations. Wineglass Bay is nestled in the Freycinet National Park on the East Coast of Tasmania. One of Tasmania’s first National Parks this is a coastal area rich in stunning landscapes. Pink granite mountains form the backdrop for secluded bays, pristine waters, white sandy beaches, local wildlife and walking trails.Depart Launceston ready for an action packed day out exploring the delights and highlights of the East Coast before finishing the day in Hobart. The first stop today is in the pretty township of Ross, which boasts an old-world charm, convict history, and famous local bakery with Kiki’s Kitchen for you to explore on your morning stop.From Ross, travel to the East Coast and head into the Freycinet National Park. This coastal National Park is the main destination for the day. Here the pink granite mountains form the backdrop for turquoise waters, secluded bays, beaches and sparkling white sand. There are opportunities for short or longer walks, a swim in the warmer months and great photos all year round! You will make a short stop as the group enters the park at Freycinet Marine Farm. Here enjoy the chance to buy some fresh oysters along the way. Walk as a group to the Wineglass Bay Lookout an easy but uphill walk of around 45 - 60 minutes. Here the views make the walk well worth the effort! For the keen walkers, you can continue the walk down to Wineglass beach (2.5-hour return walking time). Once on the beach you have time to take a swim, relax, eat your lunch or meander along the white sands. If you prefer to select the shorter walking option, then you can explore other areas of Freycinet with your tour guide. Visit Honeymoon Bay, Sleepy Bay, Cape Tourville Lighthouse - a great short walk. Re-group ready for the return journey to Launceston. Your final stop on the East coast is at the Devils Corner Winery. This new attraction on the East Coast has amazing views, gelato, fresh seafood including oysters, and of course wine tasting. There is time for a stop here to take it all in before commencing the final drive back into Launceston. Return to Launceston around 6.30pm - 7.00pm.
Cradle Mountain Active Day Trip from Launceston
Cradle Mountain National Park is an area of iconic scenery with a huge variety of walking trails to choose from in this stunning world heritage listed area. With around 5-hours to spend in the National Park, the walking itinerary is flexible to suit guests and the weather conditions on the day. After departing Launceston, enjoy a short stop in Sheffield – The Town of Murals. Sheffield is a small and quirky village where the history of the Cradle Mountain region is depicted in artworks across the buildings throughout the town, this includes the opportunity to see the famous Eason’s Mural. Continue your journey into the mountains and arrive at Cradle Mountain and Dove Lake with around 5-hours of possible walking time before you. Choose from the gentle and iconic Dove Lake Circuit or climb to loftier peaks to view the vastness of the surrounding World Heritage Area from Marion’s Lookout. Enjoy lunch by a quiet stream, watch the famous and friendly Cradle wombats in their natural habitat, or enjoy the many photographic opportunities that abound. Your tour guides will carefully assist to ensure everyone has an opportunity to enjoy short, easy or longer walks that best suit everyone and the day ahead.Cradle Mountain is the backdrop for a truly memorable and not to be missed Tasmanian experience. On the return journey to Launceston, stop and sample some local tasty products at the award winning Ashgrove Cheese Factory. Return to Launceston around 7pm after a huge yet unforgettable Cradle Mountain day.