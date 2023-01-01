Queen Victoria Art Gallery

Colonial paintings, including works by John Glover, are the pride of the collection at this art gallery in a meticulously restored 19th-century building on the edge of Royal Park. Be sure to check out the ground-level First Tasmanians Gallery, featuring stone tools, Indigenous history, a basket weaved by the famous Truganini and a map of Tasmania's Aboriginal nations to get your ancient bearings on the island. There's also a popular cafe and a gallery shop.