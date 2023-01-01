This 1838 mansion on the banks of the South Esk River, built for wealthy wool grower and merchant James Cox, is a Georgian gem that looks like it’s stepped straight out of Gone with the Wind. Long the grandest house in the colony, it's open for self-guided visits, though National Trust volunteers are also usually on hand to steer you through the antique-furnished home.

You can also wander through the outbuildings, one of which houses the Australian Fly Fishing Museum, which was closed for refurbishment at the time of writing.