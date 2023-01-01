A relatively short drive south of the city, Franklin House is one of Launceston’s most fetching Georgian-era homes. Built in 1838 by former convict and savvy businessman Britton Jones, it was extended in 1848 by schoolteacher William Keeler Hawkes, who ran it as a boys' school until 1866. Later, it became a private residence. Though the furnishings in the house are sparse and modest, the building's history makes it well worth a visit.

The St James Anglican Church and Cemetery opposite dates from 1845.