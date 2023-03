Near Nabowla, 22km west of Scottsdale, is the southern hemisphere's largest lavender farm. In the flowering season (mid-December to late January), the farm's slopes become rolling waves of purple. There's also a cafe and gift shop that sells all things lavender: soap, eye pillows, teas (lavender and mint, anyone?) and ‘Bobbie Bears' – lavender-stuffed teddy bears that sell by the thousands.

In December and January, the entry fee includes a guided tour of the blooms.