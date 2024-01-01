Bridport is big on native orchids, which flower from September to December. At this scrubby, 50-hectare reserve – part of the Granite Point Conservation Area, 2km past the caravan park – you might also spot an endangered juniper wattle, or maybe a threatened eastern barred bandicoot, spotted-tail quoll or wedge-tailed eagle.
Bridport Wildflower Reserve
The East Coast
