Affable, family-run Delamere is the antithesis of the big-ticket wineries around here. A small set-up, it grows, produces and bottles everything on-site. It produces cider, rosé, chardonnay-dominated sparkling wines (try the Vintage Cuvée or Blanc de Blanc) and pinot noir. Tastings cost $5 per person, redeemable with purchase. It sells some picnic provisions and supplies blankets.