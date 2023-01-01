Trevallyn Nature Recreation Area

Artificial Lake Trevallyn on the South Esk River above Cataract Gorge is a favourite spot with the locals. Take a picnic and have a splash in the shallows on a warm day, or head to the reserve and investigate its walking, mountain-biking and horse-riding trails. You can even go cable hang gliding.

From the West Tamar Hwy (A7), take the signposted turnoff to Lake Trevallyn. This will lead to Reatta Rd, which passes through the suburb of Trevallyn and provides access to Lake Trevallyn Rd (which leads to the lake) and Duck Reach Rd, which leads to the recreation area (follow signs to Village Green/Hoo Hoo Hut).