Bass & Flinders Centre

Undoubtedly the highlight of a visit to George Town, this small museum in a former cinema houses a red-sailed, full-size replica of the Norfolk, the sloop in which Bass and Flinders circumnavigated Tasmania in 1798. You can climb aboard the replica (and go below deck), which re-created the famous circumnavigation in 1998. There are other boats here too, including a replica of Bass and Flinders' wooden dinghy, Tom Thumb – it's altogether a rather fabulous collection. There's also a cafe.