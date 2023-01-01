Queen Victoria Museum

Inside the restored and reinvented Inveresk railway yards, QVMAG has the usual assembly of dinosaurs and stuffed animals, but they sit alongside historic treasures such as bushranger Martin Cash’s revolver, the tortoise-shell workbasket of Lady Jane Franklin, and a section devoted to the Tasmanian tiger. Kids will love the interactive gadgetry of the Phenomena Factory, and the planetarium (adult/child/family $7/5/18) is perennially popular. There's also a cafe and museum shop. Get here on the free Tiger Bus.

Free museum tours run on Sundays at 1pm.