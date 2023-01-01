Pouring through Liffey Falls State Reserve, part of the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, is one of Tasmania's most classically beautiful waterfalls. A gentle 45-minute return walk descends through temperate rainforest and past a series of cascades on the Liffey River to reach the base of the waterfall. The start of the track is 29km south of Deloraine, reached along Highland Lakes Rd (A5).

If you want to stretch out the approach, a longer walking track (three hours return) ascends from the Gulf Rd picnic area, about 7km west of the town of Liffey, following the banks of the Liffey River upstream.