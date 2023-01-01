Deloraine & Districts Folk Museum

The centrepiece of this museum is an exquisite four-panel, quilted and appliquéd depiction of the Meander Valley through a year of seasonal change. It’s an astoundingly detailed piece of work that was a labour of love for 300 creative local men and women. Each of the four panels entailed 10,000 hours of labour, and the whole project took three years to complete. It’s now housed in a purpose-built auditorium, where you can witness a presentation explaining the work every half-hour.