Mole Creek Karst National Park

This park's major draws are Marakoopa Cave and King Solomons Cave, which can be visited on tours operated by the Tasmanian Parks & Wildlife Service. Marakoopa is the larger cave, with glowworms, while the formations in compact King Solomons are more densely clustered. Other caves in the park can be visited by experienced cavers or on a guided tour operated by Wild Cave Tours. If you're just doing one of the P&WS tours, you don't need a national parks pass.