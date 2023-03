This isolated Central Plateau national park features glacial lakes, gorgeous alpine flora and a ring of peaks (the 'walls') with biblical names. It's a bushwalking favourite, with camping available at Wild Dog Creek and Dixons Kingdom Hut, providing bases for climbs to Mt Jerusalem (1459m), Solomons Throne (1470m) and the Temple (1446m).

The park is reached from Mole Creek by taking Mersey Forest Rd to Lake Rowallan. The last 11km is on well-maintained gravel roads.