Wall in the Wilderness

Wood sculptor Greg Duncan is the genius behind this 100m-wide panorama depicting the history of the Tasmanian highlands, which is presented in a purpose-built structure 2km outside Derwent Bridge. The skill and detail of Duncan's carving is quite extraordinary – he manages to portray everything from the veins in the workers’ hands to the creases in their shirts and even the hair of their beards. It's closed for two weeks mid-August.

The on-site cafe has a wood fire and serves soup, wraps and Devonshire teas.