Located off the Lyell Hwy midway between Hobart and Queenstown, Tarraleah (pronounced 'Tarra-lee-uh'; population 10) is a surreal place. It was built in the 1920s and ‘30s as a residential village for hydroelectric workers; these days it offers accommodation for all budgets, a cafe and a restaurant. Fly fishing is big business here – ask about accommodation-and-fishing packages.

Tarraleah makes a handy pit stop between Hobart and the west coast.