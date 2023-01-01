The park's star water feature is the magnificently tiered, 45m-high Russell Falls, an easy 20-minute return amble from behind the Mt Field National Park visitor info centre. The sealed path, through a beautiful section of rainforest, is suitable for prams and wheelchairs.

Near the falls, right beside the path, is a glowworm grotto – if you're staying nearby, you can wander up after dark to see the natural light show. Beside Russell Falls, a side trail (unsealed) climbs on for another 15 minutes to lovely Horseshoe Falls, while there's a longer circuit that also takes in Lady Barron Falls.

National park entry fees apply.