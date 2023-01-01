Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary

In spacious enclosures ringed around a large grassy area, Forester kangaroos lounge about like beach-goers at this impressive wildlife park – its name derives from an Aboriginal word meaning ‘native companion’. You'll see Tasmanian devils, wombats, echidnas, quolls and a couple of mainland imports – koalas and emus – and you can watch vets working at the hospital, treating resident and rescued wildlife. Nocturnal tours available (adult/child from $160/85). Bonorong is 18km west of Richmond, well signed on the edge of Brighton.