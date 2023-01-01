Standing in startling, Gothic isolation next to the clean-running Hobart Rivulet, Australia’s oldest brewery (1824) is still pumping out superb beers. The daily one-hour tours involve plenty of history, with tastings at the end. Note that under-16s aren't permitted on the main brewery tour (take the family-friendly Beer School tour instead), and that brewery machinery might not be running if you're here on a weekend (brewers have weekends too). To get here, take bus 446, 447 or 449.

If you prefer to skip straight to the liquid stuff, the attached Brewhouse has a restaurant and bar looking onto the brewery's finely figured sandstone facade.