Willie Smith's Apple Shed

At Grove, 5km north of Huonville, this barn-like wooden shed is home to Willie Smith's Organic Apple Cider, and functions as a cafe-cum-provedore-cum-museum. Swing by for a coffee, a cheese plate, meals ($12 to $34), or a cider-tasting paddle ($12). The museum (gold coin donation) zooms in on Huonville's appley heritage, with old cider presses and an amazing wall of different apple varieties. Peek in also at the apple brandy distillery (tours 2pm Thursday to Monday).

There's live music and extended opening hours on Friday nights, and if you like your apples big, grab a 1.89L 'growler' of Willie Smith's Bone Dry.