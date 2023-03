Hobart at its most bohemian, the Elizabeth St strip in North Hobart (aka NoHo) is lined with dozens of cafes, restaurants, bars and pubs – enough to keep you coming back meal after drink after meal. Also here is the excellent art-house State Cinema, and Hobart's staunchest live-music room, the Republic Bar & Café. Must-do Hobart!

To get here, it's about a 1.5km walk from the city centre up gently sloping Elizabeth St, or jump on almost any bus numbered between 500 and 562 from the city centre.