In Hobart's early days, the leafy hill on the city’s northern side became the governor’s private playground, upon which no houses were to be built. Today the hillock is called the Queen’s Domain and is public parkland, strewn with cricket, tennis and athletics centres, the Hobart Aquatic Centre, native grasslands, lookouts, the Cenotaph and the Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens. Pedestrian overpasses on the western side provide easy access to North Hobart.