If you want Tasmania's far-flung wine regions distilled into one experience, duck into the Gasworks Cellar Door, which is effectively a museum of wine and wine regions, but with the pleasures of tastings thrown in. There's a room dedicated to each region, with 16 wines to taste, and all wines displayed are on sale.
Gasworks Cellar Door
Hobart
