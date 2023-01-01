Twelve kilometres north of Hobart's city centre, MONA is burrowed into the Triassic sandstone of a peninsula jutting into the Derwent River. Arrayed across three underground levels, the $75-million museum created by local philanthropist-owner David Walsh mixes ancient antiquities among contemporary artworks. It's sexy, provocative, disturbing and deeply engaging – don't miss it.

To get here, catch the MONA ferry (return standard/posh $22/55) or MONA Roma shuttle bus ($22) from Hobart’s Brooke St Pier.

Also at MONA is the cellar door for Moorilla, a winery established here in 1958. Duck in for a wine or Moo Brew beer tasting, or have lunch at the outstanding adjoining restaurant, the Source. You can also catch a summer concert on the lawns, grab a more casual feed at the bar-restaurant inside the museum's new Faro wing, or maybe splash out on a night in the uber-swish Pavilions.

MONA is the driving force behind Launceston's annual MONA FOMA arts and music festival, and Hobart's disquieting Dark MOFO winter festival. At the end of 2018, MONA also unveiled plans for a striking new five-star hotel – Motown – on the premises; it's expected to open in 2024.