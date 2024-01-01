This gracious 1840 sandstone-and-slate residence is 5km north of the city centre in New Town. It was built for Robert Pitcairn, the first lawyer to qualify in Tasmania, and named by a later owner, whaling captain Charles Bayley, after his favourite ship. Access is via guided tour only; check times and book via https://nationaltrusttas.rezdy.com.
Runnymede
Hobart
