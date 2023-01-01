Tucked in behind Salamanca Pl, the old maritime village of Battery Point is a tight nest of lanes and 19th-century cottages. Spend an afternoon exploring: stumble up Kelly’s Steps from Salamanca Pl and wander through Princes Park, where the gun battery of the suburb's name stood, protecting Hobart Town from nautical threats both real and imagined. Spin around picturesque Arthur Circus, refuel in Hampden Rd's cafes, then ogle St George’s Anglican Church – the tower was designed by a convict architect.

Architectural styles here reflect the original occupants’ varying jobs (and salaries), ranging from one- and two-room fishermen’s cottages to the lace-adorned mansions of merchants and master mariners. Many houses are still occupied by Hobartians, and some are now guesthouses where you can stay (usually for a pretty penny) and absorb the village atmosphere. For a fortifying stout, duck into the historic Shipwright’s Arms Hotel.

For an interesting guided walking tour of Battery Point, download the free booklet at www.batterypointwalk.com.au.