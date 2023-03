Fronted by a babbling fountain, this stately Greek-Revival sandstone mansion (pronounced ‘Narinna’) was built in 1837 by trader Captain Andrew Haig. Set in established grounds, it's a treasure trove of domestic colonial artefacts, and is Australia's oldest folk museum.

Not far away is the adjunct Markree House Museum, putting a 1920s spin on Hobart domestic life. The combined ticket price for the two museums is adult/child $16/10.