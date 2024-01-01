This backstreet house is a window into life in 1920s Hobart, built for the Baldwin family in 1926 in the 'arts and crafts' architectural style of the day (lots of red brick). The garden is a treat, too. Combined tickets with the nearby Narryna Heritage Museum cost adult/child $16/10.
Markree House Museum
Hobart
