Cascades Female Factory Historic Site

This World Heritage Site was where Hobart’s female convicts were incarcerated and put to work. Around 12,500 women were transported to Tasmania, and at its height the Cascades Female Factory held 1200 women – more convicts than Port Arthur ever held at a time. You can explore the hauntingly spare yards with their interpretive installations independently, or take a guided Heritage Tour or the excellent Her Story dramatisation. To get here by public transport, take bus 446, 447 or 449.

Combined Heritage and Her Story tour tickets are also available (adult/child/family $35/22/90), starting with an 11am Heritage Tour followed by Her Story at noon.