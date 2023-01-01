Mawson’s Huts Replica Museum

This excellent waterfront installation is a model of one of the huts in which Sir Douglas Mawson's Australasian Antarctic Expedition team, which set sail from Hobart, hunkered down from 1911 to 1914. The replica is painstakingly exact (Mawson's tiny keyboard, a sledge and an ice axe are actually originals) and a knowledgeable guide is on hand to answer your Antarctic enquiries. Imagine 18 men living here, dining on penguin stew…

Entry fees go towards the upkeep of the original huts at Cape Denison in Antarctica.