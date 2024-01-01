Highlighting shipwrecks, boat building, whaling and Hobart’s unbreakable bond with the sea, the Maritime Museum of Tasmania (out the back of the town hall) has an interesting (if a little static) collection of photos, paintings, models and relics (try to resist ringing the huge brass bell from the Rhexenor). Kids under 13 get in free.
