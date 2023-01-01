Tasmanian Museum & Art Gallery

Incorporating Tasmania's oldest surviving public building, the Commissariat Store (1808), TMAG features Aboriginal and colonial relics and an excellent Antarctic and Southern Ocean display. The gallery curates a collection of Tasmanian colonial and modern art, and there are changing temporary exhibitions. Free guided tours run at 1pm and 2pm from Wednesday to Sunday, plus special themed tours at 11am; check the website to see what's on. There’s a cool courtyard cafe and shop too.