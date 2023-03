The courtrooms, cells and gallows at 'the Tench' had a hellish reputation in the 1800s, and every convict in Tasmania passed through here. The barracks are all gone, but the red-brick chapel remains solidly intact. Visits are by tour only, and include a 40-minute film, Pandemonium, projected onto the walls of the chapel, where convicts sat for church – it held up to 1500 people and was built atop 36 solitary-confinement cells.

Book ahead for night-time ghost tours.