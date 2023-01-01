Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens

On the eastern side of the Queen's Domain park, these beguiling 200-year-old gardens feature more than 6000 exotic and native plant species. Picnic on the lawns, check out the Subantarctic House or grab a bite at the restaurant or cafe. Call to ask about guided tours. Down the hill from the main entrance, opposite Government House, is the site of the former Beaumaris Zoo, where the last captive Tasmanian tiger died in 1936; a couple of dilapidated enclosures remain.