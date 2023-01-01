A real local secret (not so secret now, eh?), Lost World is an amazing boulder field near the summit of Kunanyi/Mt Wellington, backed by a miniature version of the famous Organ Pipes dolerite cliffs below the summit, further to the south. Rock climbers, boulder-hoppers and bushwalkers venture here to lose a few hours in surreal solitude, to check out the views, or to play hide-and-seek among the massive fractured hunks of stone.

To get to Lost World, take the little track heading north from the car park at 'Big Bend', 9km up Pinnacle Rd from Fern Tree – the last major hairpin bend before the summit. It's a 45-minute walk one-way.