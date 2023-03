Trainspotter? Tram fan? Train rides happen at this transport mecca on the first and third Sundays of each month (admission increases to $10/5 per adult/child on these days). At other times, you can mourn the loss of Tasmania’s passenger-train network, which called it quits in the mid-1970s. To get here, catch any of the many buses headed for the Glenorchy interchange. The museum is a short walk from here.