Is this Tuscany? Sonoma Valley, maybe? No, it's Granton, about 20km north of Hobart and 16km southeast of New Norfolk, but the vibe is very international. The wines produced here – notably chardonnay, pinot gris and pinot noir – are first rate, but the rustic, river-view Italian osteria (restaurant) is what many come here for (mains $26 to $32, open noon to 2.30pm Thursday to Sunday).