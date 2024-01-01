Dating back to 1819, Shene is a noble sandstone estate on the outskirts of Pontville, 19km south of Kempton. Sure, the old architecture (and occasional polo matches) are amazing, but these days it's gin that's the main lure here. Buy some from its roadside stall on a Sunday, or book a weekend distillery ($35) or estate ($25) tour to get a good look at the place.
Shene Estate & Distillery
Midlands & Central Highlands
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
10.3 MILES
Twelve kilometres north of Hobart's city centre, MONA is burrowed into the Triassic sandstone of a peninsula jutting into the Derwent River. Arrayed…
15.76 MILES
This picturesque row of three- and four-storey sandstone warehouses is a classic example of Australian colonial architecture. Dating back to the whaling…
16.15 MILES
Ribbed with its striking Organ Pipes cliffs, kunanyi/Mt Wellington (1271m) towers over Hobart like a benevolent overlord. The view from the top stretches…
16.1 MILES
Standing in startling, Gothic isolation next to the clean-running Hobart Rivulet, Australia’s oldest brewery (1824) is still pumping out superb beers. The…
15.95 MILES
Tucked in behind Salamanca Pl, the old maritime village of Battery Point is a tight nest of lanes and 19th-century cottages. Spend an afternoon exploring:…
Cascades Female Factory Historic Site
16 MILES
This World Heritage Site was where Hobart’s female convicts were incarcerated and put to work. Around 12,500 women were transported to Tasmania, and at…
24.17 MILES
At Grove, 5km north of Huonville, this barn-like wooden shed is home to Willie Smith's Organic Apple Cider, and functions as a cafe-cum-provedore-cum…
14.72 MILES
Hobart at its most bohemian, the Elizabeth St strip in North Hobart (aka NoHo) is lined with dozens of cafes, restaurants, bars and pubs – enough to keep…
