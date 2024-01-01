Shene Estate & Distillery

Midlands & Central Highlands

LoginSave

Dating back to 1819, Shene is a noble sandstone estate on the outskirts of Pontville, 19km south of Kempton. Sure, the old architecture (and occasional polo matches) are amazing, but these days it's gin that's the main lure here. Buy some from its roadside stall on a Sunday, or book a weekend distillery ($35) or estate ($25) tour to get a good look at the place.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Wharf at MONA, the Museum of Old and New Art.

    MONA

    10.3 MILES

    Twelve kilometres north of Hobart's city centre, MONA is burrowed into the Triassic sandstone of a peninsula jutting into the Derwent River. Arrayed…

  • Salamanca Place, Hobart, Tasmania, Australia

    Salamanca Place

    15.76 MILES

    This picturesque row of three- and four-storey sandstone warehouses is a classic example of Australian colonial architecture. Dating back to the whaling…

  • Australia, Tasmania, Hobart. Tourists take in the spectaular view of Hobart from the top of Mount Wellington at 1271m.

    Kunanyi/Mt Wellington

    16.15 MILES

    Ribbed with its striking Organ Pipes cliffs, kunanyi/Mt Wellington (1271m) towers over Hobart like a benevolent overlord. The view from the top stretches…

  • Cascade Brewery (1824), Hobart, Tasmania, Australia

    Cascade Brewery

    16.1 MILES

    Standing in startling, Gothic isolation next to the clean-running Hobart Rivulet, Australia’s oldest brewery (1824) is still pumping out superb beers. The…

  • Battery Point

    Battery Point

    15.95 MILES

    Tucked in behind Salamanca Pl, the old maritime village of Battery Point is a tight nest of lanes and 19th-century cottages. Spend an afternoon exploring:…

  • Cascades Female Factory Historic Site

    Cascades Female Factory Historic Site

    16 MILES

    This World Heritage Site was where Hobart’s female convicts were incarcerated and put to work. Around 12,500 women were transported to Tasmania, and at…

  • Willie Smith's Apple Shed

    Willie Smith's Apple Shed

    24.17 MILES

    At Grove, 5km north of Huonville, this barn-like wooden shed is home to Willie Smith's Organic Apple Cider, and functions as a cafe-cum-provedore-cum…

  • North Hobart

    North Hobart

    14.72 MILES

    Hobart at its most bohemian, the Elizabeth St strip in North Hobart (aka NoHo) is lined with dozens of cafes, restaurants, bars and pubs – enough to keep…

View more attractions

Nearby Midlands & Central Highlands attractions

1. Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary

3.14 MILES

In spacious enclosures ringed around a large grassy area, Forester kangaroos lounge about like beach-goers at this impressive wildlife park – its name…

2. Moo Brew

4.98 MILES

Stand-out beers from Moo Brew, MONA's own craft-beer brewery in nearby Bridgewater, include a zingy Hefeweizen and a hoppy pilsner. Call to organise a…

3. Richmond ZooDoo Zoo

6.27 MILES

Six kilometres west of Richmond on the road to Brighton (Middle Tea Tree Rd), ZooDoo has ‘safari bus’ rides, playgrounds, picnic areas and half of Dr…

4. Stefano Lubiana Wines

6.75 MILES

Is this Tuscany? Sonoma Valley, maybe? No, it's Granton, about 20km north of Hobart and 16km southeast of New Norfolk, but the vibe is very international…

5. Old Kempton Distillery

9.21 MILES

Kempton's manorial Dysart House, an 1842 colonial classic, is a suitably noble setting for a single malt experience. Pull off the highway for a whisky…

6. Pooley Wines

9.74 MILES

In a lovely old two-storey Georgian sandstone house on the edge of town, Pooley has been doing good things with wine since 1985 (and on more recent Sunday…

7. Oak Lodge

9.88 MILES

One of Richmond’s oldest homes (c 1831), Oak Lodge is now owned by the National Trust and operated by the Coal River Historic Society. Inside is a museum…

8. Pooseum

9.9 MILES

This new science museum takes its scat seriously, with interactive displays on animal poo, from beaches made up entirely of parrotfish poo, to the work of…