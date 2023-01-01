In 1864 rainbow and brown trout were bred for the first time in the southern hemisphere at this hatchery, 9km west of New Norfolk. You can feed the fish in the display ponds, which are strung through a Victorian-style English garden, visit the hatchery and check out the angling museum's rods, reels and flies. The restaurant (mains $19 to $21) specialises in sweet and savoury pancakes (try the smoked salmon and Camembert) plus Tasmanian wines, and serves decent coffee.