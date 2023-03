Infamous Willow Court dates from the 1820s and once housed invalid convicts before it became a mental institution. In 1968 it had 1000 patients, but by the 1980s asylums began to be phased out in favour of community-based treatment. In 2000 the asylum finally closed. The stately old buildings are grim but are slowly being repurposed, and now include a motel, the Patchwork Cafe and an eccentric antiques shop, fronted by rusty American cars.