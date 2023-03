A key component of Bothwell’s Scotland-in-the-south ambience is this distillery, where superb single malt whisky is crafted in an 1820s flour mill. There are tours (11am, 1.30pm and 2.30pm) and tastings, and the Atrium restaurant serves burgers ($20), pies ($8) and platters ($25 to $30).

The tours and tastings operate from a modern atrium tacked onto the old mill, though there were plans to shift them into the mill itself when we visited.