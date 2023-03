Spinning above the Oatlands rooftops, the Callington Mill was built in 1837 and ground flour until 1891. After decades of neglect, with the innards collecting pigeon poo and the stonework crumbling, it's been fully restored and is once again producing high-grade organic flour. It’s an amazing piece of engineering – the only working Lincolnshire-style windmill in Australia. Visitors are free to wander around the grounds.