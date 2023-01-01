Campbell Town Museum

This curio-strewn, volunteer-run museum features histories of characters such as John Batman, the founder of Melbourne, and local bushranger Martin Cash. Sundry old artefacts include an amazing 1930s film projector once used by the Bye brothers, who screened Saturday-night movies here in the 1930s.

The town visitor centre is here, too. Pick up the Campbell Town – Historic Heart of Tasmania brochure, which plots sundry historic edifices on a map. The centre is run by volunteers, so hours may vary.