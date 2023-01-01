As well as being home to Tasmania's best-equipped ski field, this park is popular with bushwalkers, who explore the flower-strewn mountain plateau in late spring and summer. The Tasmanian Parks & Wildlife Service is currently constructing some gravel walking tracks for summer walks.

National parks passes are available from self-registration boxes at the entry station prior to the Carr Villa Rd turnoff and at the information booth adjacent to the Legges Tor public shelter. Cash only (or buy one online).