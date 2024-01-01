First opened for worship in 1840, this much-admired church was designed in Greek revival style. It features sturdy Doric columns and a central bell tower.
St Andrews Uniting (Presbyterian) Church
Tasmania
10.82 MILES
At magnificent Cataract Gorge, right at the city centre's edge, the bushland, cliffs and ice-cold South Esk River feel a million miles from town. At First…
6.32 MILES
Part of the Unesco World Heritage Australian Convict Sites listing, this pastoral estate on the Macquarie River was built by Thomas Archer in 1817 and…
26.41 MILES
Pouring through Liffey Falls State Reserve, part of the Tasmanian Wilderness World Heritage Area, is one of Tasmania's most classically beautiful…
4.61 MILES
This 1838 mansion on the banks of the South Esk River, built for wealthy wool grower and merchant James Cox, is a Georgian gem that looks like it’s…
11.21 MILES
Inside the restored and reinvented Inveresk railway yards, QVMAG has the usual assembly of dinosaurs and stuffed animals, but they sit alongside historic…
10.86 MILES
Colonial paintings, including works by John Glover, are the pride of the collection at this art gallery in a meticulously restored 19th-century building…
6.89 MILES
A relatively short drive south of the city, Franklin House is one of Launceston’s most fetching Georgian-era homes. Built in 1838 by former convict and…
21.95 MILES
As well as being home to Tasmania's best-equipped ski field, this park is popular with bushwalkers, who explore the flower-strewn mountain plateau in late…
Nearby Tasmania attractions
0.09 MILES
Sometimes referred to as 'the other St Andrews' (there are two churches of this name in Evandale), this building with its soaring spire dates from 1872…
0.25 MILES
As you enter town from the north you'll see this castle-like red-brick water tower (1896), which encloses a convict-dug tunnel designed to supply water to…
0.46 MILES
An exuberant mix of happy locals selling fresh fruit and veg, kids' pony rides (and occasionally a mini-train), food vans, and stalls selling crafts and…
5. Australian Fly Fishing Museum
4.69 MILES
This small but impressive volunteer-operated museum has a beautiful collection of rods, reels and flies, but was closed at the time of writing because of…
6.58 MILES
Longford's old Town Hall (1880) is fronted by sturdy Corinthian pilasters.
6.58 MILES
The big brick Queen's Arms (1835) is one of the town's oldest buildings.