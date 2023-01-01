Part of the Unesco World Heritage Australian Convict Sites listing, this pastoral estate on the Macquarie River was built by Thomas Archer in 1817 and remained in the ownership of the Archer family until 1994. You can freely wander the grounds, which include a striking rose garden and the oldest shearing shed in use in Australia, or take a guided 45-minute tour through the homestead, still furnished with the family's possessions.

It's possible to overnight in self-contained cottages on the site, and you can stroll like the gentry to neighbouring Brickendon estate on the 2.8km Convict Trail Walk. The visitor centre contains a decent cafe (mains $10 to $17).