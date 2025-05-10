Salmon are reared in raised tanks and a wetland is used as a natural bio-filter at 41° South Tasmania – a no-waste, no-chemical method of fish farming. Take a self-guided walk, feeding the fish and heading through the wetlands to the low Montana Falls Cascades, before enjoying a free tasting of superb hot-smoked salmon or lunch in the terrace cafe (mains $10 to $20). The farm is 8km out of town towards Mole Creek (signposted down Montana Rd).

The farm also produces small amounts of ginseng, which you can buy as a spice mix or added to leatherwood honey.