This privately owned wildlife park with a focus on conservation and education has Tasmanian devils, wombats, quolls and a raptor rehabilitation centre, and you can wander among the kangaroos. The informative, no-nonsense tour (40 minutes) will get you up close to a devil and a wombat, and you will see devils being fed. To find Trowunna, look for the big Tasmanian devil by the side of the road to Deloraine.

A receipt from one of the ranger-led Mole Creek Karst National Park cave tours will get you 10% off admission to Trowunna.