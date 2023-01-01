Devils@Cradle

A refuge for around 55 Tasmanian devils, this excellent wildlife sanctuary also plays host to eastern and spotted-tail quolls. Although it's open all day for self-guided visits, try to sign up for a night tour, when the mainly nocturnal animals are best observed. Day tours (45 minutes) run at 10.30am, 1pm and 3pm, with night tours (1¼ hours) at 5.30pm year-round and 8.30pm October to April. Extra information about the animals is given in an interesting Attenborough DVD presentation.

As well as the standard tours, the sanctuary offers a 'Dine with the Devil' experience ($99) between 7pm and 8pm daily from November to April. This includes drinks and snacks and gives participants an opportunity to interact with the animals.