Sugar up on pancakes in the cafe and then let the kids run themselves dizzy in this wacky complex's eight mazes (four hedge mazes and four footpath mazes). There's also a whimsical model village called Lower Crackpot, and the Embassy Gardens, including 60 model buildings representing over 40 countries.

  • Marakoopa Cave

    Marakoopa Cave

    11.27 MILES

    The name Marakoopa derives from an Aboriginal word meaning ‘handsome’ and this cave well and truly lives up to its moniker, featuring a subterranean world…

  • Mole Creek Karst National Park

    Mole Creek Karst National Park

    12.74 MILES

    This park's major draws are Marakoopa Cave and King Solomons Cave, which can be visited on tours operated by the Tasmanian Parks & Wildlife Service…

  • Bass Strait Maritime Centre

    Bass Strait Maritime Centre

    19.79 MILES

    Housed in the former harbour master’s residence (c 1920), this small but impressive museum is home to displays about the maritime history of Bass Strait…

  • King George V Park

    King George V Park

    7.13 MILES

    Hidden behind Main St's shops (access is via an asphalt path), this park has plenty of trees and lawn, a children's playground, public toilets, picnic…

  • The Temple, Walls of Jerusalem National Park, Tasmania, Australia

    Walls of Jerusalem National Park

    27.8 MILES

    This isolated Central Plateau national park features glacial lakes, gorgeous alpine flora and a ring of peaks (the 'walls') with biblical names. It's a…

  • Devils@Cradle

    Devils@Cradle

    18.04 MILES

    A refuge for around 55 Tasmanian devils, this excellent wildlife sanctuary also plays host to eastern and spotted-tail quolls. Although it's open all day…

  • Devils Gullet

    Devils Gullet

    17.69 MILES

    Views to Mt Ossa and Cradle Mountain are available from a dramatic lookout platform overlooking the sheer cliff face at Devils Gullet on the northern rim…

  • Trowunna Wildlife Park

    Trowunna Wildlife Park

    15.63 MILES

    This privately owned wildlife park with a focus on conservation and education has Tasmanian devils, wombats, quolls and a raptor rehabilitation centre,…

1. Wilmot Hills Distillery

5.04 MILES

On the western side of Lake Barrington, just north of the village of Wilmot, is this boutique distillery producing apple brandy, grappa, basilico, gin and…

2. Kentish Museum

7.12 MILES

There’s all sorts of historic clutter on display here: an early telephone exchange, old organs, military paraphernalia and the world’s first automatic…

4. Sheffield Working Art Space

7.17 MILES

Tasmanian Regional Arts Kentish (TRAK) helps artists in the local community to develop their art practices and promote their work. This volunteer-manned…

5. King Solomons Cave

8.87 MILES

Guided 45-minute tours of this compact cave, approximately 17km west of Mole Creek, reveal its lavish colours and formations. To get here, take Liena Rd …

7. Seven Sheds

12.65 MILES

Here brewer and beer connoisseur Willie Simpson has turned a passion for home brewing into one of Tasmania's best boutique breweries. Located in the small…

