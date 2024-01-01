Sugar up on pancakes in the cafe and then let the kids run themselves dizzy in this wacky complex's eight mazes (four hedge mazes and four footpath mazes). There's also a whimsical model village called Lower Crackpot, and the Embassy Gardens, including 60 model buildings representing over 40 countries.
11.27 MILES
The name Marakoopa derives from an Aboriginal word meaning ‘handsome’ and this cave well and truly lives up to its moniker, featuring a subterranean world…
Mole Creek Karst National Park
12.74 MILES
This park's major draws are Marakoopa Cave and King Solomons Cave, which can be visited on tours operated by the Tasmanian Parks & Wildlife Service…
19.79 MILES
Housed in the former harbour master’s residence (c 1920), this small but impressive museum is home to displays about the maritime history of Bass Strait…
7.13 MILES
Walls of Jerusalem National Park
27.8 MILES
This isolated Central Plateau national park features glacial lakes, gorgeous alpine flora and a ring of peaks (the 'walls') with biblical names. It's a…
18.04 MILES
A refuge for around 55 Tasmanian devils, this excellent wildlife sanctuary also plays host to eastern and spotted-tail quolls. Although it's open all day…
17.69 MILES
Views to Mt Ossa and Cradle Mountain are available from a dramatic lookout platform overlooking the sheer cliff face at Devils Gullet on the northern rim…
15.63 MILES
This privately owned wildlife park with a focus on conservation and education has Tasmanian devils, wombats, quolls and a raptor rehabilitation centre,…
Nearby Tasmania attractions
5.04 MILES
On the western side of Lake Barrington, just north of the village of Wilmot, is this boutique distillery producing apple brandy, grappa, basilico, gin and…
7.12 MILES
There’s all sorts of historic clutter on display here: an early telephone exchange, old organs, military paraphernalia and the world’s first automatic…
7.13 MILES
4. Sheffield Working Art Space
7.17 MILES
Tasmanian Regional Arts Kentish (TRAK) helps artists in the local community to develop their art practices and promote their work. This volunteer-manned…
8.87 MILES
Guided 45-minute tours of this compact cave, approximately 17km west of Mole Creek, reveal its lavish colours and formations. To get here, take Liena Rd …
11.27 MILES
12.65 MILES
Here brewer and beer connoisseur Willie Simpson has turned a passion for home brewing into one of Tasmania's best boutique breweries. Located in the small…
8. Mole Creek Karst National Park
12.74 MILES
